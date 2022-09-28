FIBOS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,567.00 (FO)

FIBOS (FO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $20,567.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io/en-us.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

