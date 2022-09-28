Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fearless Films Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FERL remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

