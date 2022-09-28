Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fearless Films Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FERL remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
About Fearless Films
