Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANUY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fanuc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fanuc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Fanuc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fanuc currently has an average rating of Hold.

Fanuc Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

About Fanuc

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

