Falcon Wealth Planning Takes $286,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,115. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

