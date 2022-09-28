Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,204. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $91.73 and a 52 week high of $140.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

