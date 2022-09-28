Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 227,217 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after buying an additional 158,895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,513.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 122,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. 23,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,602. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81.
About iShares California Muni Bond ETF
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
