Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $563,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 42,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

