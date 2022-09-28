Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $16.54 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

