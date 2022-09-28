Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $10.23 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.65. 43,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

