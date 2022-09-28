Falcon Wealth Planning Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 215,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,443,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.93. 304,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.68 and a 1-year high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
