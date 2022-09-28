Falcon Wealth Planning Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. 1,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,680. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

