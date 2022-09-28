Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,799. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $194.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

