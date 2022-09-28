Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Express alerts:

Express Price Performance

EXPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,026. The company has a market cap of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Express has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.62 million. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 423,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Express by 183.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 446,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Express by 280.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 416,724 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.