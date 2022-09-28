Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Exco Technologies stock remained flat at $5.75 on Tuesday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

