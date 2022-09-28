Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Evergy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
