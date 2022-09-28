Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $201.91. 66,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $198.79 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

