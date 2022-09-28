Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,005 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.34. 2,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $70.44.

