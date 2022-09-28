Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in September

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

EGFEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 16,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.20 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

