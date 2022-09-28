Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 1,816 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euclid Capital Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

