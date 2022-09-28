Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits Market Cap of $108,757.68

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $108,757.68 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

