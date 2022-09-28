Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.67

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.41) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Essentra Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
