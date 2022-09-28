EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading Down 2.1%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53. 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of EQB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

EQB Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

