EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.41. 154,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,813. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

