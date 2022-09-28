Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) EVP Markus Limberger Buys 3,000 Shares

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) EVP Markus Limberger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $52,530.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. 264,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.32. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 218,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $8,016,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.