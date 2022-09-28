Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 68,979 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,376,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,173 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

