Energo (TSL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,057.00

Energo (TSL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $199,780.00 and approximately $20,057.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Energo

Energo was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency.Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system.Telegram”

