Endeavor Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,804 call options on the company. This is an increase of 727% compared to the average volume of 460 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.
EDR stock traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after buying an additional 2,734,126 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 603,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,769,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,948,000 after buying an additional 257,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
