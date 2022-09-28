Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.23

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 6984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
