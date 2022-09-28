Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.23

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 6984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.