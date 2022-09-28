Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 42,905 shares trading hands.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $263.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

