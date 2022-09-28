Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Holdings Boosted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Employers accounts for 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.05. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Employers’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

