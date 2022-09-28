EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Announces GBX 17.60 Dividend

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EMIS Group Stock Performance

LON:EMIS traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,892 ($22.86). 2,844,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,870.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,604.63. EMIS Group has a one year low of GBX 1,116 ($13.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,918 ($23.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,121.74.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

