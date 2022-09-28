EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Announces GBX 17.60 Dividend

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EMIS Group Stock Performance
LON:EMIS traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,892 ($22.86). 2,844,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,870.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,604.63. EMIS Group has a one year low of GBX 1,116 ($13.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,918 ($23.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,121.74.
About EMIS Group
Featured Stories
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.