Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.81

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.81 and last traded at C$57.28, with a volume of 24288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.75.

Emera Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The firm has a market cap of C$15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

