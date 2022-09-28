Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 73.1% in September

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 186,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

ELYS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.29% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

ELYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

