ELONGATE Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,680.00 (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELONGATE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
About ELONGATE
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
