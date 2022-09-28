Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

EARN stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.