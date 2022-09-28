Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Trading Down 36.9%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 36.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

See Also

