Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

