eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $791.30 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00588269 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00256729 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00047874 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005459 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009061 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,183,139,646,789 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
