Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Ebro Foods Stock Performance
Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Ebro Foods has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $20.13.
Ebro Foods Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebro Foods (EBRPY)
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.