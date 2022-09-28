Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Ebro Foods has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $20.13.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers various rice varieties; ancient grains, such as quinoa, chia, and bulgur; organic food products; and vegetable protein products under various brands. It primarily serves food distributors, food multinationals, and restaurants.

