East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ERESW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,637. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.

