Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

