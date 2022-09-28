Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock remained flat at $2.27 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.