Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock remained flat at $2.27 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

