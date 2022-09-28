Dvision Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $442,352.00 (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $37.85 million and $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network launched on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

