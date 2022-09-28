Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.80

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 32091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

