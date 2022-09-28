Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 144964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.0095714 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.