Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $23.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

