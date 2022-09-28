Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Donaldson by 2,630.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,254 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

