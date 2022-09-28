Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 3.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. 645,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,730,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 377.3% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,190,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 940,839 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

