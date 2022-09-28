Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Up 2.6%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.28. 16,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 32,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 168.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.