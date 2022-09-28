Digitex (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $22,337.63

Digitex (DGTX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $22,337.63 and approximately $32,612.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,608.02 or 1.00005681 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00057351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078798 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. Telegram | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.